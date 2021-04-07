Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Market Cap Reaches $79.38 Million

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. During the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded down 33.5% against the dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0774 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $79.38 million and $20.47 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00056248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00021786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $355.36 or 0.00628150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00079682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol is a coin. It launched on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,025,143,223 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network . The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Tokenization Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

