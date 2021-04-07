Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,647,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,107 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.27% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $651,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK opened at $203.97 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.64 and a fifty-two week high of $204.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.66. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.14.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

