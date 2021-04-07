Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) PT Raised to $206.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its target price raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $206.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.71.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $203.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $97.64 and a fifty-two week high of $204.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.66.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

