Starbase (STAR) Hits One Day Volume of $6,700.00

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Starbase has a market capitalization of $663,489.49 and approximately $6,700.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Starbase has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Starbase token can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Starbase alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00054791 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00021077 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $352.14 or 0.00629859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00078660 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Starbase Token Profile

Starbase (STAR) is a token. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.