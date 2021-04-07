Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) CEO Sells $18,881,900.00 in Stock

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kevin R. Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of Starbucks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $113.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,085,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,578,707. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.54 and a 1 year high of $113.82. The company has a market cap of $133.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.52.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

