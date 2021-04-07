Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) is Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s 7th Largest Position

Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,235 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 15,072 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 2.5% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,590,762. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.95 and a 200 day moving average of $99.52. The stock has a market cap of $133.06 billion, a PE ratio of 146.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $113.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.22.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

