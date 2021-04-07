Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Increased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 797,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Starbucks worth $87,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.00. 167,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,590,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.03 billion, a PE ratio of 146.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.52. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $113.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.22.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

