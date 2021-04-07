Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,520 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $8,358,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,002,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $3,634,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.42. The company had a trading volume of 101,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,590,762. The stock has a market cap of $133.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.95, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $113.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.52.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.22.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.