Status (SNT) Market Capitalization Tops $517.81 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 27.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, Status has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. One Status coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC on exchanges. Status has a market cap of $517.81 million and $90.90 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00054970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00021309 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $353.19 or 0.00629602 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00078929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The official website for Status is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

