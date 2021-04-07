SteepCoin (STEEP) Price Reaches $0.0004

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 32% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 7th. One SteepCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SteepCoin has a market cap of $71,708.60 and approximately $3.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SteepCoin has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $462.26 or 0.00819387 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000031 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About SteepCoin

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

