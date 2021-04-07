Stellar Price Reaches $0.47 (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last week, Stellar has traded up 18.9% against the dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000837 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a total market cap of $10.77 billion and $2.97 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00069601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.67 or 0.00259851 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00027031 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00009900 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00052294 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.21 or 0.00763956 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,394 coins and its circulating supply is 22,790,681,208 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

