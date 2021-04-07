Stephens Increases Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $280.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Stephens from $240.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ODFL. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, February 12th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $244.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.10. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $123.50 and a fifty-two week high of $248.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at $2,907,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 268,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,375,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 5,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

