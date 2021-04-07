Stephens Increases Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $280.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Stephens from $240.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.48% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on ODFL. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, February 12th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.25.
Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $244.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.10. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $123.50 and a fifty-two week high of $248.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at $2,907,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 268,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,375,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 5,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
