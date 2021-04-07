Stephens Raises ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target to $95.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Stephens from $60.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 31.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen increased their price target on ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Vertical Research started coverage on ArcBest in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcBest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.92.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $72.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.03. ArcBest has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $74.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.11 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. ArcBest’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ArcBest will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $85,815.72. Also, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $357,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in ArcBest by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

