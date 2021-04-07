Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to report $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Stericycle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.55. Stericycle reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $3.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.05). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.48 million.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $67.87 on Wednesday. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $43.83 and a 52-week high of $79.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Stericycle by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 42.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

