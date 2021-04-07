stETH (Lido) Hits Market Capitalization of $385.48 Million (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $385.48 million and $129,774.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,986.68 or 0.03515241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00071757 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.99 or 0.00265389 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005663 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.19 or 0.00762945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,551.37 or 1.00062230 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00016410 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000461 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 194,031 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

