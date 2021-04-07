stETH Price Up 27.7% This Week (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH coin can now be purchased for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

stETH Coin Profile

stETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

