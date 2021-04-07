Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 1,737 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OEF. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 106,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,285,000 after buying an additional 43,426 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,780,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,129,000. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 221,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,054,000 after buying an additional 14,099 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 112,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,246,000 after buying an additional 13,471 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $184.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.88. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $121.95 and a 52 week high of $185.23.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

