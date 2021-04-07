Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 26,439 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 114.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,439 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HTA. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,122,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,024,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,001 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,630,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,295 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 173.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,543,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,511,000 after purchasing an additional 978,753 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,268,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,579,000 after purchasing an additional 798,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

NYSE HTA opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.10. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $29.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.13 and a beta of 0.58.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

HTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.64.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.