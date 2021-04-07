Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 6,995 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,884 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of AtriCure worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATRC. Cowa LLC bought a new position in AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

In other AtriCure news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $195,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,736,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 14,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $896,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,941 shares of company stock worth $11,942,300. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

ATRC stock opened at $65.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.89. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $68.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.11 and a beta of 1.13.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATRC shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on AtriCure from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.13.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

