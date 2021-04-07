Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 63.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,738,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,787,000 after purchasing an additional 665,527 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,137,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,643,000 after purchasing an additional 278,218 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,094,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,283,000 after purchasing an additional 220,090 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 934,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,416,000 after purchasing an additional 42,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners L P lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,593.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 888,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,915,000 after purchasing an additional 855,725 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $106,344.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,845.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $3,367,638.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,787,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 32.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $59.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.21. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.84, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

