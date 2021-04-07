Stifel Financial Corp Buys 18,361 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 261.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAIL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,933,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,955,000 after acquiring an additional 570,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 889,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 521,579 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $24,463,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2,918.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 401,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,350,000 after acquiring an additional 387,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,366,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,775,000 after acquiring an additional 242,507 shares in the last quarter.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SAIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. SailPoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

SAIL opened at $53.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,373.63 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.04 and its 200 day moving average is $50.82. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.69 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $1,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,105,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,619,833.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 8,192 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $492,666.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,202.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,952 shares of company stock worth $4,592,148. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.