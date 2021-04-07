Stifel Financial Corp Buys 2,025 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,347,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,860,000 after buying an additional 468,711 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 560,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after buying an additional 281,002 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 482,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,253,000 after buying an additional 264,642 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,149,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,554,000 after buying an additional 193,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 4,006,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,736,000 after purchasing an additional 156,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $44.53 and a 12-month high of $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.93.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

CPB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.27.

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

