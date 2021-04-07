Stifel Financial Corp Buys 51,144 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 81.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,144 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 25,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 289,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 68,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HPE opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.23, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $16.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $4,324,351.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

