Stifel Financial Corp Buys 9,783 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 130.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,562,000 after purchasing an additional 246,282 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 422.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,356,000 after purchasing an additional 331,785 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 397.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 263,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,884,000 after purchasing an additional 210,868 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,422,000 after purchasing an additional 148,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,573,000 after purchasing an additional 112,293 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of DSI opened at $78.33 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $50.31 and a 52-week high of $78.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.23 and its 200-day moving average is $96.68.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.