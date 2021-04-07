Stifel Financial Corp Buys 984 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Jack in the Box worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $256,536,000 after purchasing an additional 135,050 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,654,000 after acquiring an additional 128,358 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 745,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,190,000 after acquiring an additional 41,110 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 410,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 403,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,969,000 after acquiring an additional 57,278 shares in the last quarter.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

JACK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Shares of JACK opened at $113.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.18. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $117.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $338.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.