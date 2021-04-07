Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 53,615 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:NML opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0148 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

