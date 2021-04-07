Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,539 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RRR. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $486,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 93.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 21,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 14.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.15.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.79. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 2.55.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $343.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.17 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

