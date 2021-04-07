Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stake in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,206 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.87% of First Western Financial worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MYFW. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 34,265 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 92,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 36,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after buying an additional 54,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MYFW opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $209.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.38. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $31.72.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.90 million. First Western Financial had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 16.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of First Western Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

