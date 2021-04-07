Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,236 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.20% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AERI shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.70.

NASDAQ AERI opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48. The company has a market cap of $814.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.79. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.75 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 135.57% and a negative net margin of 231.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.