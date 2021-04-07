Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 19,888 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 241.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 22,946 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Change Path LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.85.

BEP opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.24 and a beta of 0.67. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.88 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.3038 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

