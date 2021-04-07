Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 149.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,195 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Repay worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 34,578 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter worth $2,527,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 353,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,629,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 34,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Repay alerts:

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RPAY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Repay in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Repay in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.86.

Repay Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.