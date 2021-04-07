Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.21 Million Holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,079 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.45% of TCW Strategic Income Fund worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSI. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 42.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 32.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,050,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 258,184 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann acquired 87,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $496,266.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 520,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,036.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 138,053 shares of company stock valued at $782,205 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSI opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $5.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

