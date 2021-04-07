Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.24 Million Stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,498,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,916,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CIT Group alerts:

CIT opened at $51.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CIT Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $54.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.10.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.85 million. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. CIT Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CIT Group from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.15.

In other CIT Group news, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $453,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,383.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $61,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,201 shares of company stock worth $1,058,761. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.