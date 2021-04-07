Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.19% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

Shares of MYD stock opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.05. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.