Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.15% of Diversified Return International Equity ETF worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 1,877.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 282,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,599,000 after purchasing an additional 268,564 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,699,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,629,000 after purchasing an additional 261,632 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,968,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 196,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 80,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 522,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,419,000 after purchasing an additional 74,670 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF stock opened at $61.55 on Wednesday. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $43.80 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.21.

