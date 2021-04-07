Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,265 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Kirby by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 39,722 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kirby by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 86,587 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kirby by 222.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 47,967 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Kirby by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,381 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $1,443,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,163,111.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 700 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $44,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,423 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kirby stock opened at $61.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.36. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $70.00.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.54 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

