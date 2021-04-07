Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.32 Million Stake in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 213.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 33,429 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Echo Global Logistics worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 184,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 2,115.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 75,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ECHO opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.49. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $34.61.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $754.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.44 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $261,904.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,137.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $429,750.00. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.85.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

