Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,296 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 78,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 92,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 64,181 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Folketrygdfondet raised its position in Equinor ASA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 122,031,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,401 shares during the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQNR opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $20.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.93. The stock has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.36). Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.75 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.95%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Santander cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

