Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.35 Million Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,962 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 4,537.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,017,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,808,000 after buying an additional 1,973,751 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,227,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $703,680,000 after buying an additional 1,687,653 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,633,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,429,000 after buying an additional 722,861 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,197,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,876,000 after buying an additional 595,368 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,218,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,271,000 after buying an additional 543,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of BNS opened at $62.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $34.73 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.11. The firm has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.7133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BNS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.