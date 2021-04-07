Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 2,051.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,539 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 264,638 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,229,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,854,000 after buying an additional 2,141,568 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 22,790 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 49,527 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average is $4.45. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $5.86.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. Research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.0697 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.92%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

