Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 21,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th.

AWR stock opened at $77.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.62. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $69.25 and a fifty-two week high of $91.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 62.91%.

