Stifel Financial Corp Increases Position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.18% of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIH. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Colrain Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OIH opened at $189.99 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 52-week low of $82.66 and a 52-week high of $230.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.43.

