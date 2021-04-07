Stifel Financial Corp Invests $1.36 Million in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JHG. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on JHG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 74.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average is $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.87. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $35.23.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.30%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.