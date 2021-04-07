Stifel Financial Corp Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 135,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.44% of North American Construction Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 3,220,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,967,000 after buying an additional 284,400 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth $6,620,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 1,119.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 307,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 282,492 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOA has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised North American Construction Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.63.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $339.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.38. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $13.07.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $104.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.08 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 8.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.62%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

