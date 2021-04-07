Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 1,888 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Sleep Number worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number stock opened at $133.14 on Wednesday. Sleep Number Co. has a 12 month low of $19.93 and a 12 month high of $151.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $567.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.55 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNBR. UBS Group raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

In other Sleep Number news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $424,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $3,442,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,590 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,878 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

