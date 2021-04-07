Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 4,105 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Safehold were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAFE. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after buying an additional 34,628 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the third quarter worth $233,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 26.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000,000 after buying an additional 128,523 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 3.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Safehold during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Safehold alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $70.89 on Wednesday. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $84.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.74 and a beta of -0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.84 and a 200 day moving average of $70.88.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Safehold had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $39.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.46 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1623 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.03%.

In other Safehold news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 36,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $2,707,760.00. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 8,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $672,939.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,383,029. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.