Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,077 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.54% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 40.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSJO stock opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.71. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $25.09.

