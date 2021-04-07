Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 9,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

DORM stock opened at $103.74 on Wednesday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $53.23 and a one year high of $113.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.97 and a 200-day moving average of $95.52.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

