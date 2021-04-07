Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 129.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,563 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEE opened at $46.24 on Wednesday. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $26.34 and a 12-month high of $47.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

SEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. S&P Equity Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.92.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

