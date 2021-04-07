Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,182 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,411 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.40% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACBI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $329,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

ACBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, March 15th. G.Research lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average is $17.17. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $25.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.75 million, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $25.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

